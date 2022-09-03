Murder investigation launched after man stabbed in Wakefield

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Parkfield View at 8.38pm.

A 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five people have been arrested.

Police are appealing for witnesses

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A scene is in place whilst forensic enquiries are carried out.

"Five people – three men and two women - have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time.”

Detectives want to hear from anyone with information about the man’s death and what happened last night.

Anyone with information that might help with the police’s investigation is being asked to contact police by calling 101 or by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting log 1668 of Sep 2.