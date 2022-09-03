Murder investigation launched after man stabbed in Wakefield
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed in Ossett last night.
Officers were called to Parkfield View at 8.38pm.
A 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Five people have been arrested.
Most Popular
-
1
Proud parents of ‘amazing and hard working’ Alfie McCraw collect his GCSE results
-
2
Castleford woman distraught as eight neighbours win almost £250k on postcode lottery days after leaflets through door
-
3
Abusive Wakefield beggar given Criminal Behaviour Order
-
4
11 cats and dogs looking for their forever homes across Wakefield
-
5
26 photos taking you back through time in Pontefract and Castleford
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A scene is in place whilst forensic enquiries are carried out.
"Five people – three men and two women - have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time.”
Detectives want to hear from anyone with information about the man’s death and what happened last night.
Anyone with information that might help with the police’s investigation is being asked to contact police by calling 101 or by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting log 1668 of Sep 2.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111