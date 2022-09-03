News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed in Wakefield

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed in Ossett last night.

By Sarah Fitton
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 10:08 am

Officers were called to Parkfield View at 8.38pm.

A 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five people have been arrested.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Most Popular

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A scene is in place whilst forensic enquiries are carried out.

"Five people – three men and two women - have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time.”

Detectives want to hear from anyone with information about the man’s death and what happened last night.

Anyone with information that might help with the police’s investigation is being asked to contact police by calling 101 or by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting log 1668 of Sep 2.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111