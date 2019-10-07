Murder investigation launched in Pontefract after man's body found

A murder investigation has been launched after police discovered a man's body in a house in Pontefract.

A police spokesman said that they received a call at 8.53pm on Saturday to a concern for safety report relating to an address on Love Lane Terrace.

Emergency services attended and found the body of a man inside the house.

Following enquiries at the scene, a 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

A scene is currently in place while enquiries continue.

