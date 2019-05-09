Murder trial date set for man accused of murdering woman in head-on car crash in Wakefield

A man is to go on trial accused of murder over a head-on crash which caused the death of a woman in Wakefield.

Jordan Howlett, 24, will face a two-week trial over the death of 33-year-old Kate Jaworski-Green

Mrs Jaworski-Green, from Huddersfield, suffered fatal injuries in the collision on Denby Dale Road.

The incident happened shortly before 7am on Saturday, January 27, 2018, close to the junction with Branch Road, near to Blacker Hall Farm Shop.

She died from her injuries two days later.

Mrs Jaworski-Green was driving a Kia Creed when it collided with a BMW 118 travelling in the opposite direction.

Howlett, of Queen Elizabeth Drive, Normanton, near Wakefield, appeared before Leeds Crown Court today for a 15-minute plea hearing.

He appeared in court via a video link from Armley jail.

Howlett appeared on screen wearing a grey top and bottoms and was using crutches.

He spoke only to confirm his name and enter a not guilty plea to the murder charge.

Howlett's trial is expected to begin on October 2.

He was returned to custody after the hearing.