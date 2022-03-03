Needle-wielding thug who threatened shop staff is banned from city centre

Daniel Skelton, aged 40, of no fixed address, was given the order at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

It bans him from entering Wakefield city centre for the next two years, and specifically from all Wilko stores in in the district, after he threatened staff with a needle and knife, attempted to assault staff and committed 13 thefts.

The incidents took place from November 2021 and resulted in the court action.

Daniel Skelton has been banned from the city centre.

Coun Maureen Cummings, cabinet member for communities, poverty and health, said: “This completely unacceptable behaviour has no place in our district, and I welcome the court decision to grant the order.

"It sends out a very clear message that working with the police, we will take firm action against wrong- doers as they must face the consequences of their appalling actions.”

Inspector Paul Fraser of West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have worked alongside colleagues from the council’s anti-social behaviour team in securing a criminal behaviour order against this individual.

“Over recent months this individual has been subject to numerous investigations into offences committed within Wakefield city centre.

Wilko in Wakefield.

“This CBO displays our determination to tackle not tolerate any criminal or anti-social behaviour that is committed within the city centre.

“Wakefield continues to be one of the safest cities in the region and we will continue to work with partners and stakeholders to ensure it stays so."

The order forbids Daniel Skelton from entering any premises in the Wakefield district from which he has been banned or excluded. He must also leave any retail premises in the Wakefield district if asked to go by staff.

He must not enter the city centre unless for pre-arranged appointments and to collect his prescription. He must leave the area immediately, or, as soon as possible, after the appointments.