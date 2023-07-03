New CCTV networks being ‘rolled out’ in Wakefield city centre and Ossett amid criticism over delays

A senior councillor gave assurances over the scheme after facing criticism over delays.

Earlier this year it was revealed that many of Wakefield Council’s cameras were not working at a time when there was a spike in burglaries at city centre premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Farmer, Tory councillor for Ossett, said the issue had been constantly raised at monthly Police and Communities Together (PACT) meetings held in his ward.

New CCTV camera networks are being put in place across Wakefield city centre and Ossett, a meeting heard.

Coun Farmer told a full council meeting: “I know I’m sounding like a broken record.

“I attended another PACT meeting.

“Month, after month, after month it is always about CCTV cameras.

“It is getting to the point where it is absolutely ridiculous.

Hakan Kalkan, who owns Turkish restaurant, Sofira, has been targeted by burglars seven times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know what the other wards are like, but in my ward there are crimes being committed, CCTV cameras are facing and none of them are working.”

Coun Farmer first raised the problem of cameras not working in July last year.

In March, Anthony Sadler, the council’s service director for communities, said said the local authority was in the process of procuring a new fibre broadband network to support the cameras.

Mr Sadler described the existing CCTV system as “antiquated”.

Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council cabinet member for communities, poverty and health.

The council has 177 CCTV cameras across the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameras in Wakefield city centre and Ossett are being prioritised

Coun Farmer said: “We are telling residents that there is going to be an upgrade but nothing has happened.

“The police are coming up to us at PACT meetings and asking us what is happening.

“We keep telling them the same thing, that it is going to be sorted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is getting to the point where it is getting absolutely ridiculous.

“Crimes are being committed and everyone is laughing at the police because there are CCTV cameras and none of them are working.

Coun Farmer asked Coun Maureen Cummings, the council’s cabinet member for communities: “Just tell me straight, are we not going to do it? Then I will have to go back to residents in my ward and tell them.”

Coun Cummings replied: “I’m not going to say to you that we are not going to do it, because we are going to do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had problems with the old provider. We are moving to a new provider.

Coun Cummings told the meeting that 50 percent of cameras in Wakefield city centre had not been working.

She continued: “We are now steadily on a roll-out programme for that.“The cameras that have been put in are absolutely magnificent.

“We are covering the hotspot areas in Wakefield.

“Our plan was to do the same in Ossett.”

Coun Cummings said the work replacing cameras in Ossett had been delayed due to technical problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained: “As you know, Ossett Town Hall is now under refurbishment.

“The contractor there won’t allow us to put the antenna up on the town hall.

“We have found an alternative.

“Once the antenna goes up we will be rolling out the cameras.

“I’m really sorry that we have been sitting here for so long.