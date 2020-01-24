New police business watch scheme will support retailers in Airedale

A Business Watch Scheme has been launched in Airedale in a bid to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

The scheme’s objective is to develop a partnership between the police and businesses with officers offering crime prevention advice and displaying signs to deter criminal activity.

Officers will offer crime prevention advice and business watch signs and posters will be displayed around commercial premises to deter criminal.

PC Richard Shaw of Castleford’s Neighbourhood Policing team said: "We have recognised that more support was needed for retailers in the area of Airedale to tackle anti-social behaviour and crime.

"We hope that by working in partnership with local businesses, it will lead to a reduction in these types of crimes.

"Already in the last couple of moths a number of arrests and charged have been made against people who have committed offences in the area.

"I would like to thank staff at these retailers who have come forward and given information to us."