Residents and business owners can drop into Castleford Market to speak to a police officer or a police community support officer, to report a crime or seek advice.

Wakefield Council is providing the premises at its indoor market, as it’s a convenient and popular location in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We are committed to working with our partners to jointly tackle and prevent anti-social behaviour in our district.

Castleford

“We will use the powers and resources that we have to complement the work of West Yorkshire Police and help address these issues.

“It is essential that residents and visitors are able to relax and enjoy our high streets and other public spaces, without being affected by unacceptable behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope, by having a dedicated space at Castleford market, people will feel reassured as they can go and report incidents to an officer and seek the help and advice and they need.”

Inspector Andrew Dickinson said: “After speaking with business owners and members of the public, it was apparent that the town centre would benefit from a point of contact where police and partners could offer support and advice on a range of topics.

"There is now a dedicated PC and PCSO who will use the hub at times throughout their day shift, as well as patrolling the town centre.

“Members of the public that visit the town centre should be able to do so without fear of anti-social behaviour or crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The team at Castleford NPT are working hard to tackle these issues as part of Operation Meritburg and have made several arrests and ASB referrals already. I would encourage the public to speak with my officers to raise any concerns, ask for advice or simply to have a chat.”

The Hub will operate at Unit 7, Castleford Market Hall.

A man has been banned from the town centre for two years after being issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for persistent anti-social behaviour.

Nicholas Gordon, 40, of Lower Mickletown, Methley, was given the order at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on May 11 following joint action by Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad