Nicole Harris: Police launch nationwide search for missing Wakefield teenager

A vulnerable teenage girl from Wakefield is still missing.

It is five days since Nicole Harris, 16, was last seen in the Quebec Street area of Wakefield city centre and officers have now launched a nationwide appeal to find her.

Officers are making a direct appeal to members of the public to help by looking out for Nicole and by sharing our appeal through social media.

She is known to have links to various parts of the country including South Yorkshire, Shropshire, Humberside, Merseyside and North Wales

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe is leading the search for Nicole.

She said: “We are doing everything we can to find Nicole and as more time passes we are becoming increasingly worried about her welfare.

Nicole is a vulnerable teenager who we need to trace urgently.

“Nicole has links to a very large geographical area of the country and that is why a lot of our work is being done outside of West Yorkshire.

“We do know that Nicole asked a female driver in Wakefield for a lift to Hull (who said ‘no’) and I am appealing directly to anyone else who may have been asked for a lift to come forward urgently.

She is described as 5ft3” tall, long brown hair with a burn scar on the side of her nose.

When last seen she was wearing black jeans and a green/grey coat with a fur hood.

Call Wakefield Police on 01924 878055 quoting log 1731 of 10 May.