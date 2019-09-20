'No way to treat a lady': Thug smashed up ex-girlfriend's home after turning up 'armed' with pizza

A man who smashed his way in to his former partner's home after repeatedly breaching restraining orders not to contact her has been sent to prison.

Irfan Nasir caused £700 worth of damage after kicking in two doors and smashing a television at the woman's home in Wakefield.

Leeds Crown Court

Leeds Crown Court heard the incident was the fourth time he had breached a restraining order banning him from contact the victim.

The offences took place when Nasir was serving a suspended prison sentence for a similar restraining order breach.

Martin Robertshaw, prosecuting, said Nasir had been in a three-year relationship with the woman which she had brought to an end.

Mr Robertshaw said: "It was a volatile relationship which broke down as a result of domestic violence on the part of this defendant."

The restraining order was made by magistrates on January 5 this year.

The court heard Nasir turned up at the victim's home on June 20 with a pizza.

Mr Robertshaw said: "It appears that the complainant did not object to him coming in to the house on that occasion."

"Both of them that same evening went to see a mutual friend.

"He was still in breach of the order because he should never have gone to the address in the first place."

Police were called later that day when Nasir kicked his way into the woman's home and caused the damage.

He also shouted abuse and threw a box of chocolates at her before leaving.

The 22-year-old was arrested on July 1 but failed to attend court a week later.

He pleaded guilty to two offences of criminal damage, harassment in breach of a restraining and failing to attend court.

Nasir, of Harewood Road, Eastmoor, Wakefield, has previous convictions for burglary and robbery.

He was given a 22-week prison sentence.

Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, prosecuting, said: "You do not seem to learn.

"If you breach the restraining order the likelihood is you will go to prison.

"The ink was barely dry on the suspended sentence order and you were back at her home address armed with a pizza.

"That day things turned nasty.

"You smashed your way in and smashed two doors and smashed a TV.

"That is no way, if I am permitted to give you a little bit of advice, to treat a lady, Mr Nasir. That is no way to treat anyone.

"That is why the restraining order was there.

"It has caused quite a lot of harm and not a little distress to her.

"The court has no option but to activate the suspended sentence."