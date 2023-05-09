Normanton hit and run driver who killed cyclist has sentence increased by Court of Appeal

Lee Beevers, 27, from Normanton has had his original sentence overturned and sent to prison for six years after the Court of Appeal reviewed the case under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The court heard that on the evening of April 13 2022, Beevers was driving his friend’s car at speeds of more than 70mph through residential areas.

Despite being uninsured and subject to a driving ban, he ignored his passengers’ requests to slow down and continued to drive along the Wakefield Road at speed.

Lee Beevers was driving his friend’s car at speeds of more than 70mph through residential areas.

As Beevers approached a junction with Church Lane, he struck Alan Tankard who was crossing the road on his bicycle wearing visible clothing.

Beevers continued to drive without checking on his victim, who had been propelled into the air.

Mr Tankard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Analysis of CCTV evidence calculated that Beevers was driving at 82mph at the point of the collision and neither he nor his passengers called for assistance.

Alan Tankard.

The car was then burned to evade detection.

Beevers pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified and was sentenced on January 19 this year to four years eight months and disqualified from driving for five years four months.

His sentence was increased by the Court of Appeal to six years at a hearing on April 21.

The Solicitor General, Michael Tomlinson KC MP, said:“Lee Beevers was a persistent offender with several driving convictions already to his name. He repeatedly ignored requests from his passengers to slow down before he callously fled the scene after he smashed into his victim.

“I would like to express my sincere condolences to Alan Tankard’s family.

