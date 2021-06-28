Emily Market, in Normanton, was found to be storing illicit tobacco earlier this year, West Yorkshire Police said.

The store was facing possible sanctions over the claims, with officers having asked Wakefield Council to consider stripping it of its booze licence as punishment.

However, the shop has now surrendered the licence ahead of any decision being made.

Emily Market, on High Street, in Normanton

As a result, a planned hearing for July 2, where the matter was due to be considered, has now been cancelled.

Emily Market is the third store across the Five Towns to have been accused of selling counterfeit cigarettes in the last three months.

Baryla Polish Shop in Normanton and Tiger Spirits in Castleford also faced similar claims. Both stores also surrendered their premises licences ahead of planned hearings.