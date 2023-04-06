Normanton swimming pool reopens after break-in causes 'significant damage'

Normanton Leisure’s pool, which is part of Aspire Health Wakefield Sport and Fitness, was forced to close this week due to safety reasons after raiders struck early on Tuesday (April 4).

The pool reopened this afternoon (April 6) following repairs by Wakefield Council staff.

Julie Russell, Wakefield Council’s Service Director for Arts, Culture and Leisure, said: “The break-in took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Whoever is responsible has caused significant damage to the entrance of the building that will cost the council to repair.

“We are extremely disappointed by their actions and have reported them to the police. Officers have been to the site to collect evidence and are investigating the incident.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about who might be responsible, to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101.”

