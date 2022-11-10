Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson granted request for Parole Board hearing to be held in public

He’s dubbed one of Britain’s most violent offenders who has been behind bars for much of the last 50 years – often in solitary confinement.

Now, notorious prisoner Charles Bronson, who goes by the name Charles Salvador, will face a public Parole Board hearing when he makes his latest bid for freedom.

The Parole Board has said it granted an application made by lawyers for the 69-year-old to request his latest case review is heard in public.

A date has not been set for the parole review, although it is believed it could be later this year or early in 2023.

Bronson, who spent time at HMP Wakefield, was sentenced to seven years in prison for armed robbery in 1974, but he had a series of sentences added to the original term over the years for violent attacks on inmates and leading prison rooftop riots.

In 1999 he took a prison education worker hostage and was sentenced to life.

He was further sentenced in 2000 to a discretionary life term, with a minimum of four years, for taking a prison teacher hostage for 44 hours at HMP Hull.

His case was last reviewed by the Parole Board in November 2017, which has repeatedly refused to direct his release.

His next review will be his eighth by the Parole Board.

It is believed he is still being held at high-security HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes.