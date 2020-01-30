Nuisance beggar banned from Wakefield city centre is jailed

A prolific beggar who was banned from Wakefield city centre has been put back behind bars for stealing.

Regan Miles McFarlane, of Dickinson Court, Wakefield, was jailed last year for eight weeks for being aggressive towards a shop owner, and was given a criminal behaviour order (CBO) ordering him to stay out of the city.

But the 26-year-old was recently caught stealing beauty products worth £110 from Boots.

Appearing before Leeds Magistrates’ Court recently, he admitted the theft charge and was given eight weeks’ jail and ordered to pay £122 in court costs.