Nuisance biker caught riding illegally twice in a single day

A nuisance rider will appear in court after he was caught riding a motorcycle illegally - twice in a single day.

The biker was first apprehended shortly before 5pm, when members of the Off-Road Motorcycle Team worked with a local PSCO to track down a nuisance bike rider in Hemsworth.

Using CCTV, they located the rider, issuing him three points and a £100 fine for illegal riding.

Just hours later, the officers encountered the same biker riding illegally in the same place.

Officers seized the bike and have sent the rider to court.

In a tweet, the team said: "Unbelievably the lad we ticketed earlier in Hemsworth for riding illegally has just done the exact same thing in the exact same place.

"This time the bike was seized and the rider sent to court. Hopefully now he will learn his lesson."