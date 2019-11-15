Nuisance offender sent to prison and is handed a banning order from city

A nuisance offender who caused trouble in Pontefract town centre has been jailed.

Samantha Joanne Scorer, 30, of no fixed address was jailed for 12 weeks after admitting using threatening or abusive words and behaviour in the town, being drunk and disorderly in Wakefield, causing criminal damage and failing to surrender to custody.

She was given 12 weeks’ jail, and a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) imposed by the court which bans her from Wakefield city centre for the next three years.

Once released, if she breaches the conditions set out in the CBO, she faces being sent back to prison.

Glynn Humphries, Wakefield Council’s service director for environment and streetscene, said: “The council, in conjunction with West Yorkshire Police, obtained a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order in relation to Samantha Scorer.

“She has repeatedly caused anti-social behaviour over a number of years in Wakefield city centre and recently Pontefract town centre.

“We hope this sends out a very strong message to others that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.”