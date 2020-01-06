Nuisance Pontefract rider told police he 'did not know what a no entry sign was'

A nuisance rider told police he "didn't understand" what a no entry sign was.

The Wakefield Bike Cops said they had come across the man while dealing with nuisance riders in Pontefract on Saturday night.

Right: Members of West Yorkshire Police's Operation Matrix.

After being confronted for his behaviour, the rider told officers that he did not understand what a no entry sign was, because it was not taught on the Compulsory Basic Training test.

Off road officers from West Yorkshire Police's Wakefield Bike Cops, also known as Operation Matrix, said they had issued a ticket to the rider and advised him to read the highway code.

All riders must take the CBT test before they are allowed to ride a bike or moped on the road.

Official guidance on the test notes that "your trainer can stop your compulsory basic training (CBT) course if your basic knowledge of The Highway Code and traffic signs isn’t good enough for you to ride safely."

The full tweet read: "Been dealing with nuisance moped riders in Pontefract tonight. One such rider stated he didn't understand what a no entry sign was because they don't teach it on a CBT! Ticket issued and a read of the highway code recommended."