Joe Jenkins, aged 26, of Wentworth Drive, South Kirkby was given the Criminal Behaviour Order at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on December 15.

He was regularly targeting retail shops within South Elmsall and South Kirkby, shoplifting goods to sell on to fund his drug habit, and was charged and convicted of twelve shoplifting offences at court.

On his release from prison, The Criminal Behaviour Order prevents Jenkins from entering the zone within the South Elmsall centre area which is contained by the following streets and train lines, Minsthorpe Lane to Dale Lane, Doncaster Road to the disused railway line, Frickley Lane back to the railway line.

Joe Jackson has been handed a CBO.

He must not enter One Stop shop, Stockingate, South Kirkby; the Co-op Store, White Apron Street, South Kirkby, and must not remain on any retail premises in Wakefield Metropolitan District area if asked to leave by staff.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We are pleased the Court has granted this Criminal Behaviour Order, it makes it very clear that we will take firm action against people who behave in a way that is unacceptable and anti-social.”

Inspector Glen Costello of Wakefield North West and South Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) said: "I am pleased with the outcome of this Criminal Behaviour Order which prevents Joe Jenkins from entering set areas due to his persistent anti-social behaviour (ASB) and theft offending.

“Wakefield North West and South NPT officers have worked collectively with colleagues from the Council’s ASB team to secure this CBO which will prevent further offending from this individual and will set an example to others that anti-social behaviour and thefts within the district will not be tolerated.”

ACBO is available on conviction for any criminal offence in any criminal court.

The Crown Prosecution Service says the order is aimed at tackling the most serious and persistent offenders where their behaviour has brought them before a criminal court.

