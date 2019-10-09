Nuisance Wakefield beggar taken into custody to await sentencing

A convicted Wakefield beggar has been remanded in custody and could find out next week if she will be kicked out of the city centre.

Angela Dawn Fenton was convicted of four counts of begging at a trial in June, despite being absent from the court.

The 48-year-old is also the subject of a criminal behaviour order (CBO) application by Wakefield Council to ban her from the city centre.

During an appearance in court in August she planned to challenge the CBO. She appeared again via videolink at Leeds Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning where the case was adjourned until next Friday, October 18, and that she would remain in custody in the meantime.

All matters are to set to be resolved at that hearing.

Fenton, who has a care/of address as Park Lodge Lane, Wakefield, is regularly seen sat outside Greggs, close to The Ridings entrance, with her pet Staffordshire Bull Terrier.