The #WYPTheCost campaign began on Monday, November 21, and runs through the festive season, aiming to warn drivers and motorcyclists of the potentially fatal consequences of people using their vehicle after drinking alcohol or taking drugs.

Part of the campaign focuses on PC Stephen Wales, who was one of three victims involved in a road traffic collision with a drink driver in July 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Wales was dealing with an incident, on the morning of the Euro 2020 football tournament final, on Wakefield Westgate when someone driving under the influence struck him and two members of the public. He sustained serious and life-changing injuries, which has had a long-lasting negative impact on his physical and mental health.

The #WYPTheCost campaign began on Monday, November 21 and runs through the festive season, and aims to warn drivers and motorcyclists of the potentially fatal consequences of people using their vehicle after drinking alcohol or taking drugs.

The driver of the vehicle involved was sentenced to three years and eight months imprisonment and received a lengthy driving ban.

Inspector Claire Patterson, of the roads policing unit, said: “PC Stephen Wales’ experience is a clear example of the impact drink or drug driving can have on those involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All three victims in this case have had their lives changed forever.

“As we get closer to Christmas, consider the potentially fatal impact drink or drug driving could have on a victim of a road traffic collision. Imagine if that victim was your family member or a friend and was a result of a driver using their vehicle whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Drinking or taking drugs and driving could also cost you your freedom, your driving licence, your car and in some cases your job.

“Knocking on a door to tell a family that their loved one won’t be home for Christmas as they have been seriously injured or died as a result of a collision with a drink or drug driver is something we would rather not do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Plan ahead, walk, order a taxi or use public transport – please think before you drive.”

Since the start of the campaign, West Yorkshire Police have made 195 arrests for being over the prescribed limit for drink and/or drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad