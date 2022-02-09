Officers smash their way into village home

A home was raided at the weekend and man arrested on multiple charges.

By Nick Frame
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 9:51 am
Updated Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 9:52 am

Acting on information received from the community, officers targeted the home in the Sharlston area on Friday morning, smashing their way into the property using an enforcer.

An adult male was taken into custody in relation to drug offences, money laundering and possession of an offensive weapon.

They removed bags of evidence from the house.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Officers smashed their way into the property and took away bags of evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.