Officers smash their way into village home
A home was raided at the weekend and man arrested on multiple charges.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 9:51 am
Updated
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 9:52 am
Acting on information received from the community, officers targeted the home in the Sharlston area on Friday morning, smashing their way into the property using an enforcer.
An adult male was taken into custody in relation to drug offences, money laundering and possession of an offensive weapon.
They removed bags of evidence from the house.
The investigation is ongoing.