Ongoing investigation following 'raid' at Pontefract building
West Yorkshire Police have announced an ongoing investigation after significant police presence at a building in Pontefract.
By Kara McKune
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Shutters were forcibly opened at the unnamed business premises situated along Moorshutt Road in Hemsworth yesterday (August 3).
A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police carried out activity on Moorshutt Road, Pontefract yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation.
"We cannot comment further at this time for operational reasons.”