Ongoing investigation following 'raid' at Pontefract building

West Yorkshire Police have announced an ongoing investigation after significant police presence at a building in Pontefract.
By Kara McKune
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Police attended the scene on Moorshutt Road yesterday.Police attended the scene on Moorshutt Road yesterday.
Shutters were forcibly opened at the unnamed business premises situated along Moorshutt Road in Hemsworth yesterday (August 3).

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police carried out activity on Moorshutt Road, Pontefract yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation.

"We cannot comment further at this time for operational reasons.”