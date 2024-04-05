'Outrage' as arsonists strike Thornes Park play area causing £80k damage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council has only recently re-opened the area after a £400,000 refurbishment with brand-new equipment.

The council has only recently re-opened the area after a £400,000 refurbishment with brand-new equipment.

The incident took place on Wednesday, April 3.

Wakefield council is urging the local community to help police find the arsonists who caused around £80,000 worth of damage to Thornes Park play area, forcing part of it to close.

Gary Blenkinsop, Wakefield Council’s Service Director for Environment, Streetscene and Climate Change, said: “We know how much local families have enjoyed the new play area and expect that they will be as outraged as we are.

"As a result of this damage, parts of it will remain closed until we can get it repaired.

“The police are treating this as arson, which is a serious criminal offence. And we will be looking to recoup costs from whoever is responsible.

"We can’t stand by and let a minority ruin things for our communities. And I don’t think local people want that either.

“If you know who has done this, report it to the police or council.”

Council officers will be regularly patrolling the park on an evening, along with a mobile CCTV van, to try and deter any further anti-social behaviour taking place.