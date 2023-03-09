Over £40,000 worth of phones stolen in Wakefield last year, new data shows

According to data by GetPhoneRepairs, there were a total of 116 phone thefts recorded in Wakefield in 2022, up 1% from 2021.

This means that, on average, one phone was stolen in Wakefield every three days, with one in 1,320 residents in the district having a handset stolen in 2022.

This follows the reports that phone theft is back on the rise across the UK with a total of 135,147 phone thefts across the United Kingdom in 2022, valuing over £47 million.

UK-wide figures hit a low in 2020 but have been rising ever since, surging in 2022, with a 35.9% increase last year alone.

West Yorkshire Police said that women aged 17-23 report the most thefts of mobile phones in the UK, with phones most often stolen from their bags.

To decrease your chance of being pickpocketed, West Yorkshire Police has advised:

"Don’t carry you mobile phone in easy access parts of bags or in your back pockets, these are the easiest locations for pick pockets to target.

"Always stay alert when using your mobile phone and be aware of your surroundings.

"If you are unlucky enough to lose or have your phone stolen, call your network provider and get the phone blocked as soon as possible.”

