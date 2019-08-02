Paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins to go on trial accused of possessing mobile phone in Wakefield Prison

Former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins will go on trial in Leeds on Monday accused of possessing a mobile phone in prison.

The convicted paedophile is accused of possessing the device while being held at Wakefield Prison.

HMP Wakefield

Watkins, 41, is currently serving a 35 year sentence for a string of child sex offences including the attempted rape of a baby.

Hit trial is listed to start at Leeds Crown Court at 10.30am on Monday.

The case is expected to last five days and is to be heard by Judge Rodney Jameson, QC.

Watkins, originally from Pontypridd, appeared in court in March via a video link to face a charge of unauthorised possession of a mobile phone between March 4 and March 10, 2018.

Read more: Thug broke man's cheekbone in nightclub attack

During that hearing, Stephen Wood, prosecuting, said: “The jury will have to know about his previous convictions.”

Mr Wood added: “The issue here is that he was in possession of a mobile phone in his cell.

“I’m not going into specific details about what was found on that phone.”

Watkins was returned to custody after the hearing.

Watkins pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court in 2013 to 13 child sex offences.

A judge said the case broke "new ground" and "plunged into new depths of depravity".

Watkins was sentenced to 29 years in prison with a further six years on licence, but he will be eligible for parole after serving two thirds of the prison term.

Read more: Masked teenage robber attacked man outside city centre hotel

He was sentenced alongside two mothers, known as Woman A and Woman B, who also pleaded guilty to child abuse charges.

Watkins admitted the attempted rape and sexual assault of a child under 13 but pleaded not guilty to rape.

He also admitted conspiring to rape a child, three counts of sexual assault involving children, seven involving taking, making or possessing indecent images of children and one of possessing an extreme pornographic image involving a sex act on an animal.

Mr Justice Royce said Watkins had a “corrupting influence” and had shown a “complete lack of remorse”.

He added that Watkins posed a significant risk to the public, in particular women with young children.