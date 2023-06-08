News you can trust since 1852
Pair charged in connection with attack on a dog which had to be put to sleep due to its injuries

Two people have been charged in connection with an investigation into an attack on a dog which had to be put to sleep due to its injuries.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read

Euan Mears, 24, of Sandford Road, South Elmsall, and Brooke Barker, 20, of Sunnymede Terrace, Askern, Doncaster, have both been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Euan Mears has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.

Brooke Barker has been released on bail and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on July 7.

The incident is believed to have occurred at addresses in Askern and Upton between May 27 and June 4.
The incident is believed to have occurred at addresses in Askern and Upton between May 27 and June 4.

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information about this incident, including any clips or screenshots of a video which is understood to have been shared online, to please make contact.

Detective Inspector Heather Shearer said: “We are aware of comments on social media posts about this incident and that there is knowledge within the community.

"Now more than ever in policing, we need support and intelligence from our communities, and I would urge anyone with information to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID by using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230312157.

