Pair still in custody after police chase through Castleford town centre

Two men remain in custody after a police chase through Castleford town centre in the early hours of this morning.

Several police cars were involved in the pursuit which came to an end near the roundabout connecting Lock Lane, Bridge Street and Wheldon Road.

The police helicopter was also scrambled.

A police spokesman said: "The incident began at around 12.24am on Tuesday morning after a vehicle, sighted by officers in the Airedale area, failed to stop when signalled to do so and made off.

"Police pursued the car into Castleford town centre and back towards Airedale before bringing it to a stop in Castleford town centre near the Lock Lane roundabout."

Two men aged 24 and 28 from the car were arrested for offences including theft of a motor vehicle.