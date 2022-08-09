Hill's has been released from prison on licence after serving his minimum 14-year jail term term for killing his 73-year-old mother-in-law Molly Wright.His case was referred to the Parole Board by the Secretary of State for Justice to determine whether he could be safely released on parole licence.

The panel could only direct release if it was satisfied that it was no longer necessary for the protection of the public that Hill remained confined in prison.

The case was considered at a video-link hearing on March 15 this year.

The panel considered a dossier prepared by the Secretary of State.

They also heard evidence from Hill’s probation officer, an official supervising his case in prison and a psychologist employed by the Prison Service.

Hill, who was legally represented at the hearing, gave evidence to the panel and indicated that he hoped to be released as a result of the Parole Board review.

The panel considered “risk factors” linked to Hill‘s offending.

Molly Wright was murdered at her bungalow in Castleford in September 2006.

The summary states: “At the time of his offending, these risk factors had included a build up of strong emotions over a period of time and a loss of control; not being able to solve problems or conflict well enough, feeling low and potentially not managing stress well enough.

“Also, relationship issues and finances may have played a part in the offence.”

Evidence was presented relating to Hill’s conduct while serving his sentence.

The report continues: “He had undertaken programmes to address his decision making and better ways of thinking, relationships and dealing with conflict and emotions.

“He had also completed education and complied well with the prison regime to a high standard.

“The panel heard how well Mr Hill had demonstrated application of relevant skills and learning while in custody.

“Witnesses all agreed that there was no outstanding offence-focussed work for Mr Hill to do.

“All witnesses supported Mr Hill’s release into the community.”

The panel also examined a “release plan” provided by Hill’s probation officer.

The document states: “The panel concluded this plan was robust enough to manage Mr Hill in the community at this stage because there had been no repeat of any concerning behaviour throughout Mr Hill’s prison sentence.