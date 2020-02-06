Passengers come to the aid of train guard punched by man between Wakefield and Barnsley stations

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image after a member of staff was assaulted on a train between Wakefield and Barnsley.

The incident happened as the service travelled between Wakefield Kirkgate and Barnsley at around 4.10pm on Monday, February 3.

A man is reported to have punched a train guard after being challenged for a ticket.

He was then pushed off the train at Barnsley station by passengers who came to the aid of the victim.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the image who may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 370 of 03/02/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.