Pedestrian, 62, ran over by biker in Wakefield as police search for motorbike gang

Officers were called to Wrenthorpe Park, to the back of Lombardy Garth heading towards Hornbeam Avenue, at around 3.10pm on Saturday, July 15 to reports an off-road motorbike had been in collision with a pedestrian.

It’s believed a group of four or five motorcyles were riding in the park that day and it’s thought the rider of the motorbike fell off and possibly sustained injuries before leaving the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 62-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Officers were called to Wrenthorpe Park to the rear of Lombardy Garth heading towards Hornbeam Avenue at around 15.10 on Saturday 15 July to reports an off road motorbike had been in collision with a pedestrian.

Officers are appealing to residents nearby to check their CCTV footage to see if they have captured these bikes on them.

Also, anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances prior to the collision to come forward.