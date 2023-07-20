News you can trust since 1852
Pedestrian, 62, ran over by biker in Wakefield as police search for motorbike gang

A 62-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a motorbike in Wakefield.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 20th Jul 2023, 13:49 BST- 1 min read

Officers were called to Wrenthorpe Park, to the back of Lombardy Garth heading towards Hornbeam Avenue, at around 3.10pm on Saturday, July 15 to reports an off-road motorbike had been in collision with a pedestrian.

It’s believed a group of four or five motorcyles were riding in the park that day and it’s thought the rider of the motorbike fell off and possibly sustained injuries before leaving the scene.

The 62-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Officers are appealing to residents nearby to check their CCTV footage to see if they have captured these bikes on them.

Also, anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances prior to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the LiveChat facility quoting reference 13230965682