Pedestrian hit by car on Wakefield path

Michael Kenward had been heading to work along Stanley Road on Tuesday morning at around 8.20am when a car, parked at the roadside, moved forward and knocked him over before driving off.

The 42-year-old, a maintenance manager at Pinderfields, said: "The car was parked half on the road and half on the pavement and as I got about a yard passed it just felt this thud on the back of my leg.

"Because I was in front of it I didn't know what hit me, but the pain was immediate."

Stanley Road, Wakefield.

Two men and a woman quickly came to his aid and an ambulance was called but then cancelled.

Mr Kenward was given a lift to Pinderfields where he was checked over.

He said: "All the back of my leg is grazed but I can still walk. It could have been 10 times worse, they could have crushed my leg.

"I can't tell if the driver saw it, but witnesses saw the car go up when it hit me so how could they not know?"

The female witness has since come forward but Mr Kenward is still hoping to trace the two men.

The offending driver was in a small red car, make and model unknown.