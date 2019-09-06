Pensioner's bedroom ransacked during distraction burglary in Pontefract

An elderly woman had her jewellery stolen by distraction burglars in Pontefract.

An elderly woman had her jewellery stolen by distraction burglars in Pontefract.

The pensioner, who lives on the Chequerfield estate, said the expensive items were taken from her bedroom by the thieves who had come to her door.

The two young females were posing as charity workers and had asked to use the toilet while talking with the woman.

They then rifled through her bedroom to find the jewellery.

However, similar reports were filed in the Selby area of two females conning their way into people’s houses before making off with valuables.

Liaising with North Yorkshire Police, officers in Selby were able to track down the pair, who have since been arrested and charged with multiple burglaries across the West Yorkshire and North Yorkshire area.

Police are continuing to urge people not to allow cold callers into their homes ad check their credentials.