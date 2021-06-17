Persistent offender jailed again for breaching CBO
A persistent offender who is banned from Wakefield has been jailed after being caught drinking in the city centre.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 4:45 pm
Richard David Frost, of no fixed address, was caught on Union Street with an open container of alcohol.
He appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to breach of a criminal behaviour order (CBO).He was jailed for 20 weeks.
The 46-year-old was given the CBO in January 2019, and has been jailed several times for breaching the order.