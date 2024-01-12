Persistent shoplifter banned from Sainsbury’s and Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre
Jayde Shaw, 31, of Cannon Street, Castleford, was given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on January 5, following joint action by Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Police.
The order comes after she was convicted of a series of shoplifting offences in Castleford town centre and the surrounding area.
Inspector Glen Costello, who leads the Wakefield East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said:
“Shaw has shown no signs of changing her offending behaviour.
“She is now subject to the strict terms of a Criminal Behaviour Order, which if breached, could result in her being sent to prison.
“Police and partners will always act against those who cause harm to their neighbourhoods through persistent offending.
“Anyone who is believed to be breaching the terms of a Criminal Behaviour Order can be reported to police via 101 or the livechat facility.”
The Criminal Behaviour Order prevents Jayde Shaw from entering the Sainsbury's store at 30 Smawthorne Lane, Castleford WF10 4EN, J&M Wines at14 Beancroft Road, Castleford, and Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre, Carlton Street, Castleford.
She must also not remain at any retail premises in the Wakefield district if asked to leave by staff.
Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty & Health, said: “We do not tolerate criminal behaviour in our district, and take firm action against people who behave in a way that is unacceptable.
"We are pleased the court has imposed this order, as it sends a clear message that offenders will face consequences for their actions.”