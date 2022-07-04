Persistent shoplifter banned from Tesco store

Lee Anthony Scott, who went on a six-day thieving spree, has been slapped with a criminal behaviour order (CBO) designed to keep him away from certain shops.

The 36-year-old was recently brought before Leeds Magistrates' Court to answer a series of charges, including stealing £100 worth of grooming products from Pets At Home in Pontefract on May 5.

The next day he stole a bank card from an address on Lisheen Avenue in Castleford, and used it to fraudulently buy items worth £42 from News & Food on Leeds Road.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Scott has been slapped with a CBO.

He then entered Tesco in Pontefract on May 7 and stole duvet sets worth £34.

Finally, on May 11 he entered Castleford and stole a £163 power drill.

He pleaded guilty to all five charges.

Scott, of Aire Street, Knottingley, was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £184 compensation.

However, he was given the CBO following work between the police and Wakefield Council.

Lasting two years, he must not enter any retail premises in the district from which he has been banned or excluded by the service of a banning letter or exclusion notice.

He must also not remain in any retail premises if asked to leave, or enter Tesco on Pontefract's Corn Market, including the forecourt or car park.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for communities, poverty and health, said: “The council, in conjunction with West Yorkshire Police, have obtained a two-year criminal behaviour order in relation to Lee Scott.

“He has committed numerous shop-lifting offences. We must protect our local businesses and residents from this type of behaviour, and we hope this sends out a very strong message to others that this will not be tolerated in our district.”