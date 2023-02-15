Persistent shoplifter jailed and banned from multiple shops including Farmfoods and Co-op

Scott Crawford, 48, of no fixed address, was given the Order at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on February 14 after joint action was taken by Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Police.

On his release from prison, the Criminal Behaviour Order prevents Crawford from entering the zone within the South Elmsall centre area which is contained by the following streets and train lines - Minsthorpe Lane to Dale Lane, Doncaster Road to the disused railway line and Frickley Lane back to the railway line.

He must not enter One Stop shop, Stockingate, South Kirkby, the Farmfoods shop, Southmoor Road, Hemsworth and the Co-op shop, Barnsley Road, Ackworth and must not remain on any retail premises in the Wakefield Metropolitan District area if asked to leave by staff.

The CBO remains in force until midnight February 13 2026. Breaching the order is a criminal offence and could result in a further prison sentence.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We will take firm action against people who behave in a way that is unacceptable and anti-social. Our joint action demonstrates that we do not tolerate this behaviour, which has no place in our district.”

