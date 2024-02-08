Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jade Moore, 38, of no fixed address, has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for persistent shop-lifting after joint action was taken by Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Police.

Moore was given a two-year CBO and sentenced to 32 weeks in prison at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on January 23, 2024.

The Criminal Behaviour Order prevents Jade Moore from entering:

Jade Moore has been banned from seven stores including:

Aldi at Barnsley Road, South Elmsall

Asda, at Barnsley Road, South Elmsall

Iceland, 1 Pear Tree Lane, Hemsworth

Today’s Store, Ash Grove, South Elmsall

B&M Market Street, Hemsworth

Home Bargains, Plimsoll Street, Hemsworth

Ackworth Service Station, Barnsley Road, Ackworth

She must also not remain on any retail premises in the Wakefield Metropolitan District area if asked to leave by staff. The CBO remains in force until midnight January 22, 2026.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “The granting of this Criminal Behaviour Order shows we will take firm action against people who behave in a way that is unacceptable and anti-social.

“Our joint action with West Yorkshire Police demonstrates that we do not tolerate this behaviour, which has no place in our district.”

Inspector Glen Costello, of Wakefield East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We know a small group of people can have a huge impact on retailers in our town centres.

"The use of Criminal Behaviour Orders is just one example of the work we are doing with our partners to take action against those who seek to cause harm in our communities through criminal and anti-social behaviour.