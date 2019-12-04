Pervert lorry driver from Wakefield jailed for trying to meet young girls

A perverted truck driver who tried to meet young girls for sex has been jailed.

Kevin Pybus, 62, of Croft Avenue, Wakefield, used chat rooms to groom children he thought were 13 and 10.

But the driver was actually talking to an undercover police officer. During the conversation he said he was looking for children as young as eight or nine for sex.

He was arrested after he arranged to meet the ‘girl’ in Middlesbrough.

He admitted 10 charges related to grooming a young girl for sexual activity, distributing child sex images and making indecent images.

He was jailed at Teesside Crown Court for four years and eight months.