‘Phenomenal number’ of arrests for drink and drug-driving in West Yorkshire Police crackdown
More than 270 drivers were arrested during a week-long crackdown on drink/drug drivers in West Yorkshire.
The Force supported the national coordinated drink and drug driving enforcement campaign which ran from Monday, August 22 to Sunday, August 28.
In total there were 278 arrests, including 126 for driving/attempting to drive/being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, 81 for driving/attempting to drive/being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit through drink and 71 arrests for failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
Chief Inspector Claire Patterson said: “This is a phenomenal number of arrests. Every one of these drivers is now facing losing their license and potentially their jobs because of their choice to get behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs.”
“During this week of action we have highlighted the arrests that we have made, but be assured we are taking reckless and dangerous drivers off the roads all year round.”