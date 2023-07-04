Plainclothes police officers used on Wakefield buses to catch antisocial youths

The “Trojan Bus” scheme is intended to tackle increased incidents of antisocial behaviour on specific sites and bus routes.

The hotspot locations included South Elmsall, Kirkby, Upton, Hall Green, Crigglestone and Crofton.

A spokespersonfor Wakefield North West and South Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Wakefield District Police have once again teamed up with Arriva Yorkshire and Wakefield Council to deploy the Trojan Bus on June 27 to tackle reports of anti-social youths on the buses in our district.

Image by West Yorkshire Police

"The use of buses, plain-clothed staff and officers made it easier to get closer to those causing issues and proactively target groups and individuals.”