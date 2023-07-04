News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Plainclothes police officers used on Wakefield buses to catch antisocial youths

Police officers in disguise have been travelling on buses in the Wakefield district to catch yobs in the act.
By James Carney
Published 4th Jul 2023, 17:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 17:04 BST

The “Trojan Bus” scheme is intended to tackle increased incidents of antisocial behaviour on specific sites and bus routes.

The hotspot locations included South Elmsall, Kirkby, Upton, Hall Green, Crigglestone and Crofton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokespersonfor Wakefield North West and South Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Wakefield District Police have once again teamed up with Arriva Yorkshire and Wakefield Council to deploy the Trojan Bus on June 27 to tackle reports of anti-social youths on the buses in our district.

Image by West Yorkshire PoliceImage by West Yorkshire Police
Image by West Yorkshire Police
Most Popular

"The use of buses, plain-clothed staff and officers made it easier to get closer to those causing issues and proactively target groups and individuals.”

The force said the aim of the project was to also tackle increased reports of damage related incidents, “revenue protection” on buses, and other police related matters on safer travel.

Read More
200-year-old Pontefract pub could be converted to cafe and flats