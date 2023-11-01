Plans to extend Public Space Protection Orders to tackle anti-social behaviour in Pontefract and Castleford
The legal order gives Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Police additional powers to issue a fixed penalty notice of up to £100 in specific circumstances.
This applies to anyone who fails to agree to a request to stop drinking or surrender alcohol in a controlled drinking zone.
Fines can also be given to someone who is already under a PSPO and breaches the requirements of that order.
Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “The current PSPOs are having a positive impact and I know that local residents and businesses are very much in favour of the extension.
“We need to send out a clear message that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and extending the PSPOs provides us with additional powers to tackle this issue.”