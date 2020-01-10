Plasterer caught driving while already on a ban

A plasterer who was almost at the end of a three-year driving ban has been taken off the road again after being caught behind the wheel.

Ryan Patrick Walsh, 29, took his father's car to get to work but was spotted by someone who knew he was banned and phoned the police.

After they stopped him on Ackworth Road in Pontefract on November 6 last year, he admitted his ban straight away.

Appearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court, the hearing was told that Walsh had been caught drink driving and was banned for three years in February 2017.

Walsh, of Grove Place, Hemsworth, admitted a charge of driving while disqualified and without insurance.

In mitigation, Walsh's solicitor John Hobley said: "He is not a serial driving offender.

"His father had been driving him too and from work but on the day his father was too sick to drive.

"Foolishly, instead of staying at home he drove to work. He knows it was the wrong decision.

"It was a moment of rash thought."

The presiding magistrate told Walsh: "Driving while disqualified is a very serious matter.

"We appreciate there was three months left on your ban, however, you took the vehicle and had no insurance."

Walsh was banned from the road for nine months starting from the day of his court appearance on Thursday, fined £769 and told to pay £161 in costs.