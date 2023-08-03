News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Police and child exploitation officers found ‘vulnerable’ under-age children being served alcohol at Pontefract pub

A pub could lose its licence after police found ‘vulnerable under-age children’ being served alcohol at the premises.
By Tony Gardner
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:49 BST- 2 min read

Officers made the discovery at the Barley Mow Hotel, in Pontefract town centre.

West Yorkshire Police officers, Wakefield Council licensing enforcement officers and a member of the Wakefield Children Vulnerable to Exploitation Team went to the premises on June 22 this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The visit was carried out following reports that under-age children were gaining access to the premises, on Cornmarket, and being served alcohol.

West Yorkshire Police has applied for the premises licence at the Barley Mow Hotel, in Pontefract, to be reviewed after officers found 'vulnerable under-age children' being served alcohol.West Yorkshire Police has applied for the premises licence at the Barley Mow Hotel, in Pontefract, to be reviewed after officers found 'vulnerable under-age children' being served alcohol.
West Yorkshire Police has applied for the premises licence at the Barley Mow Hotel, in Pontefract, to be reviewed after officers found 'vulnerable under-age children' being served alcohol.
Most Popular

Documents submitted to the council state: “On speaking with the manager police immediately became concerned regarding, not only the lack of knowledge in relation to the Licensing Act, but more importantly, police had concerns that there was clearly no suitable controls in place to promote the licensing objective, especially the protection of children from harm objective.”

The report says police officers were unable to meet with the licence holder, Gregorious Andrea Gregoriou, as he lives in Cyprus.

Further checks carried out at the premises found “numerous breaches” of licensing regulations, including an “archaic” CCTV system which was not working.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the visit the police applied for a review of the premises licence.

West Yorkshire Police has applied for the premises licence at the Barley Mow Hotel, in Pontefract, to be reviewed.West Yorkshire Police has applied for the premises licence at the Barley Mow Hotel, in Pontefract, to be reviewed.
West Yorkshire Police has applied for the premises licence at the Barley Mow Hotel, in Pontefract, to be reviewed.

A council licensing sub-committee will consider the application at a hearing on Friday August 25.

Paul Dean, the council’s licensing enforcement officer, has supported the licence review.

His report to the sub-committee says: “Mr Gregoriou is clearly accountable, not only for the requirement to operate fully under the Licensing Act, but also must take full responsibility for the failures identified at the premises he has clear control of.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“These failures demonstrate that Mr Gregoriou has shown little to no regard to promote any of the licensing objectives.”

The sub-committee has the authority to revoke, suspend or vary the condition of the licence.

The premises are currently closed. A sign in the entrance door window says: “We are close for a few weeks! Sorry for the inconvenience!”

A Wakefield Council notice informing the public of the review hearing is also displayed in the window.