Police and child exploitation officers found ‘vulnerable’ under-age children being served alcohol at Pontefract pub

Officers made the discovery at the Barley Mow Hotel, in Pontefract town centre.

West Yorkshire Police officers, Wakefield Council licensing enforcement officers and a member of the Wakefield Children Vulnerable to Exploitation Team went to the premises on June 22 this year.

The visit was carried out following reports that under-age children were gaining access to the premises, on Cornmarket, and being served alcohol.

West Yorkshire Police has applied for the premises licence at the Barley Mow Hotel, in Pontefract, to be reviewed after officers found 'vulnerable under-age children' being served alcohol.

Documents submitted to the council state: “On speaking with the manager police immediately became concerned regarding, not only the lack of knowledge in relation to the Licensing Act, but more importantly, police had concerns that there was clearly no suitable controls in place to promote the licensing objective, especially the protection of children from harm objective.”

The report says police officers were unable to meet with the licence holder, Gregorious Andrea Gregoriou, as he lives in Cyprus.

Further checks carried out at the premises found “numerous breaches” of licensing regulations, including an “archaic” CCTV system which was not working.

Following the visit the police applied for a review of the premises licence.

A council licensing sub-committee will consider the application at a hearing on Friday August 25.

Paul Dean, the council’s licensing enforcement officer, has supported the licence review.

His report to the sub-committee says: “Mr Gregoriou is clearly accountable, not only for the requirement to operate fully under the Licensing Act, but also must take full responsibility for the failures identified at the premises he has clear control of.

“These failures demonstrate that Mr Gregoriou has shown little to no regard to promote any of the licensing objectives.”

The sub-committee has the authority to revoke, suspend or vary the condition of the licence.

The premises are currently closed. A sign in the entrance door window says: “We are close for a few weeks! Sorry for the inconvenience!”