Police and council chiefs accuse Normanton shop owner of ‘criminality’ in attempt to block booze application

Officers seized 50 packets of counterfeit cigarettes and 12 packets of rolling tobacco at Mini Food Market, Wakefield Road, on June 12 this year.

The operation was carried out after Aso Bakir Mamand applied to Wakefield Council for a premises license to sell alcohol.

Documents submitted to the council state the discovery was made after test purchase officers went to the store.

Police seized illegal cigarettes and vapes from a shop in Normanton days after the owner applied to be allowed to sell booze from the premises.

An objection letter from Paul Dean, a council licensing enforcement officer, states: “On the day two packets of illegal cigarettes was sold to a test purchaser, then when the authorities attended immediately after seized approximately 50 packets of illegal cigarettes and 12 packets of rolling tobacco which was found hidden under a crisp display near to the counter of the shop.

“This now leaves a concern that the operator is involved in criminality and if the premises had already been licensed to sell alcohol, would immediately be subjected to the review process.

“I therefore submit this objection with a view to request the licensing authority look to refuse this application in its entirety, as the operator is already failing to promote at least two of the licensing objectives.”

An objection by West Yorkshire Police says vapes were on sale at the premises which were above the legal nicotine limit.

An officer’s letter states: “The grounds for the objection is the criminality that is taking place in store.

“It is hard to see how the applicant, who is already in control of the premises, can promote any of the licensing objectives whilst this activity is taking place.”

A licensing sub-committee panel is to consider the application at a hearing on Tuesday July 25.

Mr Mamand has applied is to sell alcohol daily between between 8am and 11pm.

The application outlines a range of measures to ensure licensing objectives are met.

They include training staff in alcohol sales and operating a “challenge 25” age verification policy.