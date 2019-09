Police are appealing for witnesses to an accident involving a 12-year-old cyclist and a car.

The incident happened at 5.10pm on Tuesday, August 27 on Ings Road, Wakefield.

The 12-year-old boy was crossing the road when he was hit by a car.

He suffered a broken arm.

The car did not stop at the scene and any witnesses to the incident are asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13190441337 or via www.westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk/contact-us