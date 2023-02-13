Police appeal after death of cyclist in Normanton crash - driver arrested
Officers from West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a cyclist died after being struck by a van in Normanton.
The incident occurred at around 10.30pm on Friday February 10, when a white Ford Transit collided with a cyclist on Wakefield Road.
The rider, a man in his 50s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.
The van driver, a 39-year-old man, has been arrested and remains in custody at this time.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and is appealing for anyone who saw the movements of the van or the cyclist immediately prior to the incident to contact them on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 2004 of 10 February.”