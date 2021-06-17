Police appeal after 'drunk man' approaches children in Castleford school playground

Officers were called to the incident on Temple Street on Wednesday, June 16, following an incident in which a man who appeared to be intoxicated approached children in the school playground.

The man is described as having short, light coloured hair, and was wearing a light blue T-shirt.

He approached the children, but fled after a member of staff attended.

Police in Castleford are appealing after a 'suspicious incident' in which a man approached children in a school playground. Pictured is Temple Street, Castleford, where the incident occurred. Photo: Google Maps

Nobody was harmed in the incident.

Police have now arrested a man in connection with the incident, and the suspect remains in custody for assessment and questioning.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnesses the incident, or may have phone or dashcam footage from the area, to get in touch.

Sergeant Josh Carter, of the Castleford Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This has been an unusual and isolated incident and we have now arrested a male in connection with what took place.

“We are continuing to investigate to determine the precise nature of what occurred and have been patrolling in the local area to reassure parents.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have phone or dashcam footage of what took place or who witnessed a man in a light blue t-shirt with short light coloured hair outside the school.

"The man may have given the outward appearance of being intoxicated.

“Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact the Castleford NPT on 101 quoting incident number 405 of 16 June 2021.