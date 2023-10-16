News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash

Police appeal after man in his 30s seriously assaulted in Wakefield

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in Wakefield.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 16th Oct 2023, 09:20 BST- 1 min read
The incident took place on the Green on Saville Street.The incident took place on the Green on Saville Street.
The incident took place on the Green on Saville Street.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident which took place in the Green on Saville Street on Friday, October 13.

It took place between 7.05pm and 10.10pm after the victim, a man in his 30s, was assaulted by another man who made off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enquiries are underway into the incident by Wakefield CID and anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact officers.

Information can be given to Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13230571120.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.