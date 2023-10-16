Police appeal after man in his 30s seriously assaulted in Wakefield
Detectives would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident which took place in the Green on Saville Street on Friday, October 13.
It took place between 7.05pm and 10.10pm after the victim, a man in his 30s, was assaulted by another man who made off.
Enquiries are underway into the incident by Wakefield CID and anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact officers.
Information can be given to Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13230571120.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.