The incident took place on the Green on Saville Street.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident which took place in the Green on Saville Street on Friday, October 13.

It took place between 7.05pm and 10.10pm after the victim, a man in his 30s, was assaulted by another man who made off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries are underway into the incident by Wakefield CID and anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact officers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Information can be given to Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13230571120.