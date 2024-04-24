Police appeal after man injured in early morning assault in Wakefield city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A call was received shortly after 2.30am on Monday, April 15 of an ongoing fight in Albion Court, off Westgate, Wakefield.

It was reported that a verbal altercation had taken place in the doorway of the Mex Bar prior to the incident outside in the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with injuries to his face and upper body.

A call was received shortly after 2.30am on Monday, 15 April, of an ongoing fight in Albion Court, off Westgate, Wakefield.

Two men are understood to have been involved in the assault.

They are described as white and aged in their mid 20s.

One suspect was around 6ft 3in tall and was wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, black baseball cap and black glasses.

The other is described as around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair, wearing a lighter zip-up jacket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Mex Bar or the wider Albion Court area and witnessed any part of this incident or has any information about the males involved.