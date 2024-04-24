Police appeal after man injured in early morning assault in Wakefield city centre
A call was received shortly after 2.30am on Monday, April 15 of an ongoing fight in Albion Court, off Westgate, Wakefield.
It was reported that a verbal altercation had taken place in the doorway of the Mex Bar prior to the incident outside in the street.
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with injuries to his face and upper body.
Two men are understood to have been involved in the assault.
They are described as white and aged in their mid 20s.
One suspect was around 6ft 3in tall and was wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, black baseball cap and black glasses.
The other is described as around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair, wearing a lighter zip-up jacket.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Mex Bar or the wider Albion Court area and witnessed any part of this incident or has any information about the males involved.
Information can be passed to police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240199645.