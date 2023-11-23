Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted at his house in Wakefield.

Enquiries are ongoing by Wakefield CID into an incident on Maybush Road last night.

Officers were called to Maybush Road at 11.07pm last night by the ambulance service.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment where his injuries are described as serious but not life threatening.

Following police enquirie,s two men aged 49 and 44, were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault in connection with the matter.

They remain in police custody today.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity outside the address prior to the offence or has any information about the assault is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13230648780.