Police appeal after man seriously assaulted at his home in Wakefield
Officers were called to Maybush Road at 11.07pm last night by the ambulance service.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment where his injuries are described as serious but not life threatening.
Following police enquirie,s two men aged 49 and 44, were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault in connection with the matter.
They remain in police custody today.
Anyone who saw suspicious activity outside the address prior to the offence or has any information about the assault is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13230648780.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.